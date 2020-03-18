Governor Punjab inaugurates COVID 19 telemedicine web portal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Wednesday inaugurated Pakistan's first Corona Telemedicine Web Portal and Corona Mobile Application to check the pandemic in the province during a ceremony at the University of Health Sciences (UHS).

A consortium of 40 Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) led by Sarwar Foundation established Corona Emergency Fund to provide financial support and free ration to the corona infected persons with an initial amount of 20 million rupees. Akhuwat Foundation committed to provide free ration to corona affected people.

Addressing a press conference, the Governor Punjab said some 60 doctors had been deputed to help the patients on the telemedicine web portal round the clock. He said the mobile number 0310-1102229 and 6 land-line numbers 042-99231669-70-73-74-75-76 had been dedicated to Corona Telemedicine Web Portal, adding that affected persons may contact the above numbers to seek guidance and financial support.

About YDA strike, he said, "Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab President Dr. Salman Haseeb has ended strike on my appeal and deputed 150 doctors who will work voluntarily at the Corona medicine web portal," adding that thousands of other doctors would join the noble cause.

To a question, Sarwar said a person, who suspected being affected by corona, could contact these numbers round the clock to get medical advice while corona infected patients could also seek financial assistance and food free of cost.

"No doubt, Pakistan is facing war like situation and in order to defeat dreadful coronavirus, it is important that people do not come out of their homes and avoid unnecessarily travel, ensure sufficient sleep, wash hands frequently, use vegetables and fresh juices and strictly follow precautionary measures," he responded.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar urged people to stay at home with their children instead of visiting public places as a precautionary measure to avert the spread of pandemic in Punjab.

He said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is taking stringent safety measures and I hope we will win war against coronavirus."During the ceremony, Islamic Aid London (IAL) Chief Mahmood-ul-Hassan and Sarwar Foundation President (International)/ Member Scottish Parliament Anas Sarwar deposited Rs 10 million each while Dr. Somia Iqtedar deposited Rs 500,000 in the Corona Emergency Fund. Akhuwat Foundation and Gohar Foundation announced to provide free of cost ration and financial assistant to coronavirus patients.

UHS Vice Chancellor Dr. Javed Akram, Justice (Retd.) Tasaddaq Hussain Jilani, Akhuwat Foundation Chairman Dr. Amjad Saqib, Director-General Rescue 1122 Rizwan Naseer, APTMA Patron-in-Chief Gohar Ejaz, Dr. Somia Iqtedar, YDA Punjab President Dr. Salman Haseeb, and others were present.