Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 10:15 PM

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Wednesday inaugurated a dialysis center in Allama Iqbal Town here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Wednesday inaugurated a dialysis center in Allama Iqbal Town here.

The dialysis center has been set up by the Renal Care Foundation and will provide free dialysis treatment to the poor.

Hailing the philanthropic act, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that providing lifeline to the needy by Renal Care Foundation is a great service. He further said that the dialysis center is a ray of hope for the countless families which face the devastating reality of kidney failure without life-saving treatment options.

The Governor said, "Our people are in a lot of trouble regarding dialysis," adding that the prices of medicine needed to be cut down to provide relief to the poor. He said that Pakistan is among the four countries with the highest number of kidney disease cases in the world.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomed the decision of the Renal Care Fiundation to open a dialysis center in the far flung Pindi Gheb, Attock district. He said that there are no such facilities in remote districts of Punjab.

 Governor Punjab inaugurates dialysis center

