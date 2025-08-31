Governor Punjab Inaugurates Dry Waste Project In Paswal, Attock
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 10:00 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, has emphasized the importance of public welfare and environment-friendly projects. He expressed his views during the inaugural ceremony of the Dry Waste Project in Paswal, Wah Cantt on Sunday.
In his address, Khan highlighted that a clean and healthy environment is a basic need of every citizen. He stated that projects like Dry Waste not only improve sanitation systems but also contribute significantly to environmental betterment in both rural and urban areas.
The Governor Punjab noted that the successful completion of the Dry Waste Project would create new employment opportunities for the local population and lead to a visible reduction in public health issues.
He directed the district and local administration to ensure proper maintenance and transparent implementation of the project.
The ceremony was attended by district officials, members of civil society, and a large number of locals. A delegation from Taxila Tehsil, led by Malik Asif Mehmood, participated enthusiastically in the event. The Chairperson of the Dry Waste Project, Ms. Sameera Gul, and its Managing Director, Hameedullah Khan, were also present on the occasion. The event showcased the community's support for the project and their commitment to improving their environment.
Earlier, Governor Punjab was warmly received upon his arrival at Paswal, where he was showered with rose petals and garlanded by the participants.
APP/ajq/378
