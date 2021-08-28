UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Inaugurates Hospital, School In Sahiwal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 09:14 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Saturday inaugurated a hospital and a school at Ghaziabad, district Sahiwal donated by the Sarwar Foundation. He also inaugurated Ghaziabad Press Club.

During a day-long visit to Sahiwal, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar inaugurated four water filtration plants under Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority at village 10/11 L Chichawatni and Kameer. He also inaugurated two water filtration plants donated by Sarwar Foundation at Ghaziabad and Dhola Bola Sahiwal.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohamad Sarwar is patron of Sarwar Foundation a non-governmental organization (NGO).

Mian Waheed Asghar Dogar, Chairman Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Dr Shakeel Ahmed and a large number of people from all walks of life were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab said 1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority will be completed by December 31, 2021, adding that Pakistan was moving forward in all sectors including the economy despite the most difficult circumstances due to coronavirus pandemic.

Sarwar said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was taking practical steps to purge the institutions of political interference. He said Pakistan was making progress in all sectors including economy, adding that all resources will be utilized to provide basic necessities to the masses.

He said the PTI government will complete its constitutional term and the government was utilizing all its resources to fulfil the promises made to the public.

He said the steps taken by the Federal and Punjab governments in the health and education sectors during the last three years were unprecedented and exemplary, adding that the opposition parties put its political and personal interests ahead of national interests.

Governor Punjab said the government had no threat from the opposition and the general elections in the country will be held in 2023. He said the opposition should also understand that it cannot pressurize the government as it enjoys the popular public support.

