Governor Punjab Inaugurates Modern Dialysis Center in Pindigheb

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan inaugurated a state-of-the-art dialysis center at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Pindigheb, Attock, on Saturday.

According to DGPR, the center aims to provide quality healthcare facilities to the local population, particularly those in rural and backward areas who have been deprived of better health services.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including PPP District President Ashar Hayat Khan, PPP leader Malik Amnat Rawal, Sardar Faizan Khan, and Chief Executive District Health Authority Dr. Asad Ismail.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Haider announced plans to establish similar dialysis centers in Fatehjang, Jand and Hassanabdal.

He emphasized the government's commitment to providing better healthcare facilities to the masses, particularly in rural areas.

In addition to healthcare initiatives, Governor Haider also hinted at introducing electric buses on all routes in Attock district, similar to those in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Furthermore, he announced plans to establish sub-campuses of Punjab University in Fatehjang and the University of Engineering and Technology in Jand, as well as a women's campus of the university in Pindigheb.

APP/nsi/378