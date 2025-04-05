Open Menu

Governor Punjab Inaugurates Modern Dialysis Center In Pindigheb*****correction***

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Governor Punjab Inaugurates Modern Dialysis Center in Pindigheb*****correction***

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan inaugurated a state-of-the-art dialysis center at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Pindigheb, Attock, on Saturday.

According to DGPR Attock, the center aims to provide quality healthcare facilities to the local population, particularly those in rural and backward areas who have been deprived of better health services.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including PPP District President Ashar Hayat Khan, PPP leader Malik Amnat Rawal, Sardar Faizan Khan, and Chief Executive District Health Authority Dr Asad Ismail.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Haider announced plans to establish similar dialysis centers in Fatehjhang, Jand and Hassanabdal.

He emphasized the government's commitment to providing better healthcare facilities to the masses, particularly in rural areas. In addition to healthcare initiatives, Governor Haider also hinted at introducing electric buses on all routes in Attock district, similar to those in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Furthermore, he announced plans to establish sub-campuses of Punjab University in Fatehjang and the University of Engineering and Technology in Jand, as well as a women's campus of the university in Pindigheb.

APP/nsi/378

Recent Stories

UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drug ..

UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Gr ..

57 seconds ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Round Dubai Turf

16 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dub ..

Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dubai Golden Shaheen

1 hour ago
 Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'

2 hours ago
 Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Enduranc ..

Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Endurance Cup for Private Owners tomor ..

2 hours ago
 Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai Wor ..

Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai World Cup

2 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish

Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakista ..

Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakistan, 13 other countries for Hajj ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory i ..

Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory in 1600-metre Godolphin Mile

3 hours ago
 Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 qu ..

Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 quails recovered

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to Measure Relationship Strength ..

3 hours ago
 Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai ..

Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan