Open Menu

Governor Punjab Inaugurates Motorway Link Road, Home Economics College

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 11:42 PM

Governor Punjab inaugurates motorway link road, Home Economics College

Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman inaugurated the 42 kilometers link road that connects Bahawalpur with M5 Motorway near Jhangra here on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman inaugurated the 42 kilometers link road that connects Bahawalpur with M5 Motorway near Jhangra here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the project was proposed during PML-N government and was completed with a cost of Rs 4.5 billion.

He said that the link road was originally a four-lane double road but was converted to a single road by the PTI government. The road will be upgraded to its original plan when PML-N gets back into power.

He said that the PTI government nerfed down development projects initiated by PML-N which increased their costs. Later, Governor Punjab inaugurated Home Economics College for Women which was completed with a cost of Rs 248 million.

Governor said that the college was a gift for the women of this area. PML-N believes in empowering women.

He said that the construction of the college was halted by the PTI government, he added.

He said that it will be ensured that classes will start in the college during this year and the road adjacent to the college will also be constructed on time.

Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said that Bahawalpur Waste Management Company will be upgraded to the best waste management system in the world.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar, Commissioner Bahawalpur Divison Dr Ehtesham Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Secretary Higher education South Punjab Altaf Baloch, Secretary Communication and Works South Punjab Jawad Akram, former parliamentarians Begum Parveen Masood Bhatti, Fauzia Ayub Qureshi, Khalid Mehmood Jajja, Afzal Gill, and others were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Governor Education Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Company Road Bahawalpur Women Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

US 'greatly worried' about health of detained Nige ..

US 'greatly worried' about health of detained Niger president

6 minutes ago
 Provision of plots to families of police martyrs b ..

Provision of plots to families of police martyrs before 2017 starts

15 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saudi Min ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saudi Minister discuss investment oppor ..

15 minutes ago
 Funds provided to ECP for holding general election ..

Funds provided to ECP for holding general elections: Senior leader of Pakistan M ..

15 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired meeting of C ..

15 minutes ago
 Russia says shot down two Ukrainian drones headed ..

Russia says shot down two Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow

17 minutes ago
Canadian High Commissioner meets IG Punjab

Canadian High Commissioner meets IG Punjab

17 minutes ago
 NA adopts resolutions to name Quetta Int'l airport ..

NA adopts resolutions to name Quetta Int'l airport, Gwadar Port after name of Ak ..

17 minutes ago
 PPP wants to see free, fair elections through ECP: ..

PPP wants to see free, fair elections through ECP:Pakistan Peoples Party leader ..

17 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi directs to give cash rewards t ..

30 minutes ago
 Sindh Cabinet enhances compensation for martyred c ..

Sindh Cabinet enhances compensation for martyred cops, fixes sugarcane price

30 minutes ago
 Tropical forest nations seek climate plan in Brazi ..

Tropical forest nations seek climate plan in Brazil

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan