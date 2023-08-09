Governor Punjab inaugurates motorway link road, Home Economics College

Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman inaugurated the 42 kilometers link road that connects Bahawalpur with M5 Motorway near Jhangra here on Wednesday

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the project was proposed during PML-N government and was completed with a cost of Rs 4.5 billion.

He said that the link road was originally a four-lane double road but was converted to a single road by the PTI government. The road will be upgraded to its original plan when PML-N gets back into power.

He said that the PTI government nerfed down development projects initiated by PML-N which increased their costs. Later, Governor Punjab inaugurated Home Economics College for Women which was completed with a cost of Rs 248 million.

Governor said that the college was a gift for the women of this area. PML-N believes in empowering women.

He said that the construction of the college was halted by the PTI government, he added.

He said that it will be ensured that classes will start in the college during this year and the road adjacent to the college will also be constructed on time.

Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said that Bahawalpur Waste Management Company will be upgraded to the best waste management system in the world.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar, Commissioner Bahawalpur Divison Dr Ehtesham Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Secretary Higher education South Punjab Altaf Baloch, Secretary Communication and Works South Punjab Jawad Akram, former parliamentarians Begum Parveen Masood Bhatti, Fauzia Ayub Qureshi, Khalid Mehmood Jajja, Afzal Gill, and others were present on the occasion.