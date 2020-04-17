UrduPoint.com
Governor Punjab Inaugurates 'Ration Management System'; Calls For Generous Donations

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday inaugurated 'Ration Management System' to provide free ration to the poor in an easy but transparent manner.

Addressing the ceremony at the Governor's House here, he said the needy families, affected by the coronavirus pandemic, could get get from one of the welfare organisations as their information would be available with the management system, adding that the country's economy was hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

Under the Ration Management System, Punjab Development Network (PDN) - a consortium of 16 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) - would be provided complete information about the poor families affected by COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

"We appeal to the people that they wear masks and maintain social distance because safety measures help in controlling the dreadful virus," Sarwar said.

Vice Chairperson of Sarwar Foundation Begum Perveen Sarwar, Akhuwat Chairman Dr. Amjad Saqib and others were also present. Rabia Zia apprised the participants of the inaugural ceremony about 'Ration Management System'.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, "Unfortunately, coronavirus is not eliminated so easily, and we all have the obligation to extend helping-hand to the poor families and supply ration at their doorstep in a transparent manner during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

" He said, "The Ration Management System was launched and through this system, we can check record of any deserving family that has received aid from any welfare organization or which organization will provide them ration in days to come. It will be ensured that a family gets one time ration from same welfare organization in a month."The Governor Punjab said the nation had faced difficult times in the past as well, adding, "We defeated terrorism and sectarianism, and would eliminate coronavirus." He said the government was taking care of poor people during corona crisis and 12 million people were being provided financial assistance under Ehsas Programme.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said effective strategy had helped in overcoming corona pandemic. He appealed to philanthropists to continue with their support so that no family, affected by corona crisis, was left hungry.

