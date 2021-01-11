Governor Punjab inaugurates water filtration plant at NH&MP training college

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said that anti state forces led by India were involved in sabotaging peace in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said that anti state forces led by India were involved in sabotaging peace in Pakistan.

Speaking at a ceremony after inauguration of water filtration plant at National Highway and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Training College, Sheikhupura, he urged the opposition parties to get united against enemies of the country, adding that this was not the time for politics, this was the time to deal with the enemies of the country.

A water filtration plant, donated by Sarwar Foundation, has been installed at the NH&MP Training College on the request of Commandant DIG Mehboob Aslam to save the college staff and trainees from water-born diseases.

Provincial Ministers Ejaz Alam, Mian Khalid Mahmood, IG Motorway Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam and members of National and Provincial Assembly were present on the occasion.

The Governor Punjab said the government was fully committed to ensure a system of punishment and retribution in all institutions. He said in order to make Pakistan strong, prosperous and developed, the institutions must be completely free from political interference and the government was pursuing the same.

Sarwar said, "Pakistan is facing many challenges, at present we must work together to overcome these challenges." He said unfortunately India was still conspiring against Pakistan and wanted to create instability here. He said it was time to thwart the ulterior designs of the enemies of the country for which the opposition parties would have to take decisions beyond political interests.

Chaudhry Sarwar said National Highway and Motorways Police was an excellent institution of Pakistan and the government wanted to ensure such merit and transparency in all institutions as well as complete eradication of corruption for which all measures were being ensured.

He said the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority was working with vigor under his supervision to provide clean drinking water to the people, adding that government would provide clean drinking water to the people very soon.

The Governor Punjab said this plant in the Police Training College was a gift from Sarwar Foundation to the police officers and other staff. It would provide clean drinking water to about one thousand people, he added.

IG National Highways and Motorways Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam thanked the Governor Punjab and Sarwar Foundation for installing the filtration plant and said that it was their great need which had been fulfilled. He said that with the provision of clean water, a large number of people including the training staff would be saved from deadly diseases including Hepatitis.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar gave away cash prizes and shields among the NH& MP officials besides commendation certificate to Commandant DIG Mehboob Aslam in recognition of his meritorious services.

IG NH&MP Syed Kaleem Imam presented a souvenir to the Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.