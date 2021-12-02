Governor Punjab interacts with overseas Pakistanis from minority communities

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, who is on a visit to the United Kingdom, Wednesday interacted with overseas Pakistanis from minority communities at the Pakistan High Commission London.

Eminent members of Pakistani minority communities based in the UK as well as people from various walks of life participated in the event.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor appreciated the constructive role being played by minorities in the progress and development of Pakistan.

He highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by the Government of Pakistan aimed at the mainstreaming of minorities including fixation of quotas in the legislatures, for jobs in the public sector and in academic institutions. Legislation was being done to safeguard and implement minority rights.

Governor Sarwar specifically mentioned the excellent work by Committees on Interfaith Harmony to promote amity, tolerance and goodwill at the grassroots level in Pakistan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking forward Quaid-i-Azam's vision of inclusiveness and interfaith harmony.

The Governor also underscored his own efforts and endeavours on this score.

Welcoming the Governor, High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan said minorities were an integral part of Pakistan and its identity. Protection of minorities was part of Pakistan's foundational ethos, eloquently articulated by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan, and also enshrined in the Constitution.

The high commissioner pointed out that there was greater realization now than ever before for the need to do more for the minorities.

The high commissioner said Kartarpur Corridor, which Pakistan established with the sole intent of facilitating our Sikh brethren, stood testimony to Pakistan's vision for inter-faith harmony. He appealed to the minorities to remain steadfast in their commitment to their country of origin and to their heritage.

The event afforded an opportunity for members of the Pakistani minorities diaspora to interact directly with the high-ranking dignitary, and benefit from his insights on various issues of concern.