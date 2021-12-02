UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Interacts With Overseas Pakistanis From Minority Communities

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:50 AM

Governor Punjab interacts with overseas Pakistanis from minority communities

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, who is on a visit to the United Kingdom, Wednesday interacted with overseas Pakistanis from minority communities at the Pakistan High Commission London.

Eminent members of Pakistani minority communities based in the UK as well as people from various walks of life participated in the event.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor appreciated the constructive role being played by minorities in the progress and development of Pakistan.

He highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by the Government of Pakistan aimed at the mainstreaming of minorities including fixation of quotas in the legislatures, for jobs in the public sector and in academic institutions. Legislation was being done to safeguard and implement minority rights.

Governor Sarwar specifically mentioned the excellent work by Committees on Interfaith Harmony to promote amity, tolerance and goodwill at the grassroots level in Pakistan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking forward Quaid-i-Azam's vision of inclusiveness and interfaith harmony.

The Governor also underscored his own efforts and endeavours on this score.

Welcoming the Governor, High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan said minorities were an integral part of Pakistan and its identity. Protection of minorities was part of Pakistan's foundational ethos, eloquently articulated by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan, and also enshrined in the Constitution.

The high commissioner pointed out that there was greater realization now than ever before for the need to do more for the minorities.

The high commissioner said Kartarpur Corridor, which Pakistan established with the sole intent of facilitating our Sikh brethren, stood testimony to Pakistan's vision for inter-faith harmony. He appealed to the minorities to remain steadfast in their commitment to their country of origin and to their heritage.

The event afforded an opportunity for members of the Pakistani minorities diaspora to interact directly with the high-ranking dignitary, and benefit from his insights on various issues of concern.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor Punjab Minority Muhammad Ali Jinnah Visit London Progress United Kingdom Event From Government Jobs Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

5 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

6 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

6 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

6 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.