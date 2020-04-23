Governor Punjab introduces an ordnance for 20 percent concession in private school monthly fee

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab has issued an ordnance for 20 percent concession in private school monthly fee . Deputy Commissioners , District Registeration Authorities and CEOs Education have been asked to ensure compliance in true letter and spirit.

As per details Governor Punjab through an ordinance pertaining to 20 percent concession in fee by inserting section 12(D)after 12(C) in the Punjab Private Educational Institution (Promotion and Regulation)ordinance 1984 has directed that the administration of all privately managed schools including any kind of trust school or running by NGO been having fee structure of Rs 4000 or above as well as fee structure less than Rs 4000/ is here by directed to comply with this ordinance and issue revised fee chalans with 20 percent discount immediately if not issued earlier.

All the deputy commissioners , District Registeration Authorities and Chief Executive Officers have been directed to ensure compliance and get certificates from all the schools in this context and take steict action against those schools who fail to implelent this ordinance or show reluctance.

Parents and guardians of the students have welcomed this ordinance but most of the private school owners have termed it illogical and unjust . It is worth mentioning that in Attock district more than six hundered private schools are operational and through this ordinance thousand of students will be benfitted .

CEO Education Attock Dr Javed Iqbal when contacted said that the ordinance will be implemented in true letter and spirit and no linient view will be taken .Meanwhile Secretary Education has ordered all education department officers and officials to keep their cell phones switched on all the time and not to leave station with out prior permission of the competant authorities .

In case of default strict disciplinary action will be initiated