Governor Punjab invites political adversaries to agree on charter of economy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the political parties from across the aisle should sit together and work out a charter of economy so that policies do not change with the change of a government.

Speaking at a panel discussion on "Challenges and Opportunities for Higher Education" at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore here on Tuesday, he said consistency continuity of policies is vital for the success of the government institutions, adding that it is high time to rise above difference of opinion and frame a charter of economy.

The panel discussion was part of the 'Second All Pakistan Summit for the Students' Societies' and organized by the GCU in collaboration with an NGO 'Shaoor' Foundation and Superior University.

The Governor Punjab said that the international ranking of Pakistani universities is improving, which is a welcome sign. He said that during the Pakistan Muslim League � Nawaz (PML-N) tenures, there was a record increase in the number of universities and the funding to the HEC.

He said that women education and women empowerment is very important. He said that PML-N established the first women's university, Fatima Jinnah Women's University.

He said education and empowerment of women is very important for the development of the countries. The Governor Punjab further said that there is a need to strengthen the links of academia with the industry and align research with the local industry.

Balighur Rehman urged students to make research a part of their lives, adding that applied research should be promoted in the universities.

Vice Chancellor GCU Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, in his remarks as a panelist, said universities need to be given autonomy, adding that, currently, the universities are not authorized to hire professors from top universities as they have to follow specific service statutes and pay scales. He said standard salary packages are not lucrative enough to attract the best minds.

He said academic governance needs to be improved while another major challenge is the training of teachers.

Vice Chancellor Home Economics University Prof. Kanwal Amin and Vice Chancellor Information Technology University (ITU) Dr. Sarfraz Khurshid, student representatives Raeesa Raiza and Nabiha were the other panelists.