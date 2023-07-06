Governor Punjab lauds IUB Bahawalnagar Campus for providing opportunities

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur's Bahawalnagar Campus is playing an important role in the context of social, cultural, business and economic development of the region.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has provided educational opportunities to the youth of the remote area of South Punjab by ensuring the establishment of new campuses of the university and the expansion and development of the existing campuses. They will not only play a key role in the development of the region.

The Governor of the Punjab expressed these views today on the occasion of his visit to the Bahawalnagar campus and met the teachers and students.

On the occasion Governor of the Punjab inaugurated the extension of the academic block constructed at a cost of 137 million rupees, campus guest house, water tank, director campus residence, and parking.

During his visit, Governor Punjab inaugurated 2 new buses for the Bahawalnagar campus also inaugurated.

He said that the construction of two girls' hostels and an academic block have been included in the next year's plans on the direction of the vice-chancellor. He said that as the Federal Minister of education, he approved a grant of Rs 540 million for Bahawalnagar Campus of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Rs 86 crore for Bahawalpur Campus and Rs 720 million for Rahim Yar Khan Campus.

Rahim Yar Khan Campus was formally inaugurated in 2017. The Bahawalnagar campus will be further developed and a new university will be established at Bahawalnagar.

The Governor of Punjab instructed Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob to select a suitable site for the campus in Manchanabad for Girls Degree College in Manchanabad.

Work on Rain Enhancement Project is welcome. On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that the number of departments in the campus has been increased from 9 to 25, the number of students has increased from 2300 to 8500 and the number of teachers has also been increased.

5 state-of-the-art computer laboratories and HEC smart classrooms have been set up in the campus. In the transport in the campus, 9 buses and 1 coaster are providing travel facilities to the students of Chishtian, Haroonabad, Manchanabad and Bahawalnagar.

Governor Punjab Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman placed the foundation stone of the mosque in the campus.

He planted a sapling in the lawn of the campus and appreciated the beauty of the campus. On this occasion, Mian Alam Dad Lalika announced a government grant of 5 million rupees for the mosque of the Islamia University Bahawalnagar Campus.