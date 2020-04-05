(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Sunday inaugurated two initiatives by the Red-Crescent (Hilal e Ahmar) Pakistan including 'Muhafiz Force' and 'Muhafiz mobile App' to fight COVID-19 pandemic during a ceremony at the Governor's House.

Red Crescent Pakistan has initially recruited 5000 youth in the Muhafiz Force to help people fight against the deadly virus while the Muhafiz Mobile App would enable people seek help against coronavirus outbreak.

Red Crescent Pakistan, Chairman Abrar-ul-Haq, Begum Governor Perveen Sarwar, Chairman Red Crescent Punjab Justice (retd) Sheikh Farooq Ahmed were present during the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the government was using all out resources to help the needy during the lock-down, adding that role of the philanthropists was vital in the cause.

"We have set a collection target of one billion Rupees for 'Corona Relief Fund' in order to ensure supply of ration to the poor families at their doorstep. Provision of ration will be ensured on merit and without any discrimination", he said.

Sarwar said coronavirus was spreading speedily in the world and until the people do not go out of their homes to catch corona, this virus will not enter their homes, adding that 220 million Pakistanis as a team will have to defeat corona.

He said that the safety of those fighting against corona on the front line will be ensured.

He said that coronavirus was jeopardizing economies of even developed countries, adding "Therefore, the government has launched anti-corona campaign to save people from economic constraints and it will be made sure that no poor family is deprived of free ration." "We are thankful to the philanthropists for contributing generously in the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and with support from wealthy people and philanthropists we will collect more than one billion Rupees", he hoped.

Governor Punjab said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was all committed to supply free ration to needy and poor families at their doorsteps by all means so that none of them sleeps without having meal.

Chariman Red Crescent Pakistan Abrar-ul-Haq said "I am happy that today, we are initiating from Lahore and scope of this campaign will be extended all over the country." He said "We have to save the people from corona as well as ensure active support to them in this time of need." He said that Hilal-e-Ahmar had established quarantine centres and was also running an anti-corona awareness campaign.

"We have received overwhelming response regarding Muhafiz Force however formulation of a working plan of this force is a real challenge before us", he said.

Abrar-ul-Haq also advised the people to take corona pandemic as serious and stay home besides adopting all precautionary measures.