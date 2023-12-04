Governor Punjab lays foundation stone of Digital Hub in Women University

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman laid the foundation stone of the modern Digital Hub to promote media education aligning with the latest at Mattital Campus of Women University.

The digital hub is part of the strength of the women's university project.

Different initiatives are being taken under the strength of women's university project which would be completed with a cost of Rs 1.5 billion, informed Vice Chancellor Women University Dr Kalsoom Pracha.

About Digital Hub, the Project Director Asad Bhatta shared insights, stating that Rs 280 million were being spent for the construction of Digital Hub. It will cover an area of 45,500 square feet.

The facility will house a comprehensive mass communication department, featuring a seminar hall, auditorium, media-related facilities, state-of-the-art IT lab, tv and radio studios, five classrooms, 13 officer rooms, an office for the chairperson, and a dedicated training hall.

Chancellor Balighur Rehman hailed the project, highlighting its impact on education accessibility. He stated, "With this Digital Hub, students across South Punjab will have access to modern media education without having to relocate. This groundbreaking initiative will undoubtedly have far-reaching effects on the educational landscape."

The Women University Multan's Digital Hub project will also transform the educational experience for students, setting a new standard for mass communication departments in universities, he concluded.