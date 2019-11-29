UrduPoint.com
Governor Punjab Leaves For Europe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 07:33 PM

Governor Punjab leaves for Europe

Governor Punjab Choudhry Muhammad Sarwar left for Europe on a important visit on Friday night

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) Governor Punjab Choudhry Muhammad Sarwar left for Europe on a important visit on Friday night.The purpose of the visit is to garner support for extension of GSP Plus status granted to Pakistan by European Union for another term of three years and to highlight the blatant violations of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir by Modi led BJP government at International forum.Before his departure Governor Punjab said to the journalists that Pakistan will leave no stone unturned to highlight Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

He said that International community must be sensitized about humanitarian crisis in the valley.While talking about the importance of extension in GSP Plus status for Pakistani goods in European markets, Governor Punjab said that Pakistan has earned 15 billion Dollars during the last five years due to preferential status.

It has a significant contribution in the revival of Pakistani economy which is a source of serious concern for India. Indian lobby in Europe is desperately trying to thwart Pakistan's GSP Plus status.During his visit to Europe Governor Punjab will meet all the members of the European Parliament especially members of the committee for International Trade and Director General of trade to secure assistance in extension of GSP Plus status for Pakistan till 2023.Reportedly, the high power committee will decide whether to grant Pakistan extension in preferential status or otherwise.The extension in GSP Plus status will go a long way in stabilizing Pakistan's economy.

Since the grant of GSP Plus status, Pakistan trade has extensively benefited from it.

More Stories From Pakistan

