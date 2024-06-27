Open Menu

Governor Punjab Makes Rs 1 Mln Donation To SOS Village

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Governor Punjab makes Rs 1 mln donation to SOS Village

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Wednesday presented a cheque worth rupees one million to Director SOS Village Almas Butt as a donation to the children during a meeting at the Governor's House.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan had announced a donation of Rs 1 million to the children during his visit to the SOS Children's Village Lahore on Eid-ul-Azha.

Director SOS Children Village Lahore Almas Butt along with Assistant Director Munazza Sheikh called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan today to receive the donation.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that it is their national duty to serve the destitute and orphan children.

He said, "islam also teaches us to treat helpless children with compassion and love. We should collectively contribute to make such children responsible citizens of the society." The Punjab Governor appreciated the administration of SOS Children Village for taking good care of such children.

He also expressed his determination to give scholarships to three children from SOS Children Village Lahore in Aitchison College from next year.

He assured Almas Butt of his full cooperation for the welfare of the children living in SOS Children's Village Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Visit Somali Shilling From Million Love

Recent Stories

PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seat ..

PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats

21 minutes ago
 US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency ..

US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..

24 minutes ago
 Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for ..

Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over

28 minutes ago
 PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan ..

PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..

47 minutes ago
 AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders f ..

AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails

47 minutes ago
 RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

47 minutes ago
6 NA committees elect their chairmen

6 NA committees elect their chairmen

47 minutes ago
 Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held

Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held

48 minutes ago
 Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda ma ..

Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda main hindrance for talks: Rana

2 hours ago
 Traders demands to end unannounced electric load s ..

Traders demands to end unannounced electric load shedding

2 hours ago
 Oil Association urges govt to restore previous tax ..

Oil Association urges govt to restore previous taxation level

2 hours ago
 CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA

CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan