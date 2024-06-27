Governor Punjab makes Rs 1 mln donation to SOS Village

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Wednesday presented a cheque worth rupees one million to Director SOS Village Almas Butt as a donation to the children during a meeting at the Governor's House.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan had announced a donation of Rs 1 million to the children during his visit to the SOS Children's Village Lahore on Eid-ul-Azha.

Director SOS Children Village Lahore Almas Butt along with Assistant Director Munazza Sheikh called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan today to receive the donation.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that it is their national duty to serve the destitute and orphan children.

He said, "islam also teaches us to treat helpless children with compassion and love. We should collectively contribute to make such children responsible citizens of the society." The Punjab Governor appreciated the administration of SOS Children Village for taking good care of such children.

He also expressed his determination to give scholarships to three children from SOS Children Village Lahore in Aitchison College from next year.

He assured Almas Butt of his full cooperation for the welfare of the children living in SOS Children's Village Lahore.