Governor Punjab meets Amanullah Khan Yasinzai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar called on Governor Balochistan Justice (retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor House Quetta on Tuesday.

They exchanged their views regarding strengthening mutual interests between provinces and other important issues during the meeting.

Later, they inaugurated RO water purification plant at Bolan Medical University and Hanna Urak area of Quetta.