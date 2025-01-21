Governor Punjab meets Kundi to discuss inter-provincial issues

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider, visited the official residence of the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, in Islamabad and discussed various inter-provincial issues.

The two leaders discussed a range of issues including the country’s political situation, inter-provincial harmony, and other significant matters.

They emphasized the need for joint efforts to ensure political stability and agreed on the importance of maintaining better communication between the Federal government and provinces for resolving public issues.

The meeting also touched on economic challenges, public welfare projects, and measures to promote national unity. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to working together for the well-being of the people and the country's prosperity.

APP/ash/