UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Punjab Meets Omar Ayub

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 06:58 PM

Governor Punjab meets Omar Ayub

Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar on Monday called on Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan here and detailed discussion was made on various ongoing energy projects beside various steps taken by the government in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar on Monday called on Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan here and detailed discussion was made on various ongoing energy projects beside various steps taken by the government in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor Punjab said that the provincial government was fully cooperating drive against power pilferage and defaulters in the province. The Governor Punjab also apprised the minister about various ongoing development projects and steps taken for bringing industrial reforms, said a press release.

The minister briefed the Governor about the country-wide anti-power theft drive and defaulters.

The Minister also informed the governor about various steps taken for the consumers.

He said work has resumed on the system up-gradation which was delayed due to Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Governor Punjab Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed orders disbursement of housing l ..

26 minutes ago

Federal govt withdraws services of Zia-ur-Rehman f ..

50 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry opposes bu ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan qualifies for Virtual Scrabble WC quarter ..

13 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court disposes of case seeking open ..

13 minutes ago

Two criminal gangs busted

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.