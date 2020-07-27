Governor Punjab meets Omar Ayub

Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar on Monday called on Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan here and detailed discussion was made on various ongoing energy projects beside various steps taken by the government in this regard

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor Punjab said that the provincial government was fully cooperating drive against power pilferage and defaulters in the province. The Governor Punjab also apprised the minister about various ongoing development projects and steps taken for bringing industrial reforms, said a press release.

The minister briefed the Governor about the country-wide anti-power theft drive and defaulters.

The Minister also informed the governor about various steps taken for the consumers.

He said work has resumed on the system up-gradation which was delayed due to Coronavirus.