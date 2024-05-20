Open Menu

Governor Punjab Meets Sindh CM

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Governor Punjab meets Sindh CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider met the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah at chief minister House here on Monday.

During the meeting, the CM Sindh congratulated Sardar Saleem Haider on assuming the post of Governor of the Punjab.

They also discussed the matters of mutual interest on the occasions.

