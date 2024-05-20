Governor Punjab Meets Sindh CM
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider met the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah at chief minister House here on Monday.
During the meeting, the CM Sindh congratulated Sardar Saleem Haider on assuming the post of Governor of the Punjab.
They also discussed the matters of mutual interest on the occasions.
Recent Stories
CJCSC, Australian Chief discuss regional security
TECNO Raises the Bar: 3 Years of Security and Patch Updates Guaranteed for the C ..
Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan in squad for T20I match agains ..
Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is
Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cultural phenomenon: Tea cafes become social hubs in twin cities7 minutes ago
-
PID Peshawar holds seminar for KP journalists on countering fake news7 minutes ago
-
Timely justice at doorstep, federal ombudsman’s directives implemented in remote areas7 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police crack down on gambling den, five arrested8 minutes ago
-
Robbers take away gold jewellery, cash8 minutes ago
-
Farmers warned against burning crop waste18 minutes ago
-
CJCSC, Australian Chief discuss regional security20 minutes ago
-
PM urges Turkish firms to expand investment, relocate industries to Pakistan28 minutes ago
-
Tank’s DPO pins promotion badges to newly promoted police officials38 minutes ago
-
Secretary SH&ME pays visit to Children Complex to review health facilities38 minutes ago
-
Pedestrian crossing at Torkham Border resumes38 minutes ago
-
Pakistan; Turkiye share common vision for regional development, peace, prosperity: Gillani47 minutes ago