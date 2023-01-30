UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Mian Muhammad Balighur Rehman Directs Commissioner To Prepare Master Plan For Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Governor Punjab Mian Muhammad Balighur Rehman directs Commissioner to prepare master plan for Bahawalpur

Governor Punjab Mian Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday said that the master plan of Bahawalpur city should be prepared in which all the basic facilities should be included

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Mian Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday said that the master plan of Bahawalpur city should be prepared in which all the basic facilities should be included.

He expressed these views during a briefing given by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar. Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich was also present on this occasion. Governor Punjab said that all resources should be used to solve the problems of the people of Bahawalpur.

He said that steps should be taken to establish slaughterhouses equipped with the latest technology and new cattle markets for cattle.

He said that for the promotion of sports activities, more facilities should be provided in Dring Stadium Bahawalpur.

He said that the construction of Jhangra East Motorway Link Road should be completed soon and an effective strategy should be made to eliminate encroachments.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that measures are being taken for the maintenance of the sewage system. He said that a synthetic athletic track is constructed in the Daring Stadium at an estimated cost of Rs 370 million. He said that the construction of a cricket pavilion and other sports facilities is under process.

Related Topics

Cricket Technology Governor Sports Punjab Motorway Road Bahawalpur Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Sohail Akhtar Sukhera appointed as DIG Investigati ..

Sohail Akhtar Sukhera appointed as DIG Investigation

1 minute ago
 Crackdown against private vehicles using police li ..

Crackdown against private vehicles using police lights, sirens hooters continues ..

1 minute ago
 Punjab Council of the Arts(PAC) holds folk musical ..

Punjab Council of the Arts(PAC) holds folk musical night

1 minute ago
 30 km Cycle Race held in connection with Cholistan ..

30 km Cycle Race held in connection with Cholistan Desert Rally

1 minute ago
 Eva B ties knot with Musician Mudassar Qureshi

Eva B ties knot with Musician Mudassar Qureshi

10 minutes ago
 France Lost $440Mln by Not Sending Russia Helicopt ..

France Lost $440Mln by Not Sending Russia Helicopter Carriers in 2015 - Audit Of ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.