Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman inaugurates swimming pool

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2023 | 05:54 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed swimming pool of Bahawalpur Gymkhana.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the swimming pool was a good addition for the club members.

The governor said that a committee had been formed to affiliate Lahore Gymkhana with Bahawal Gymkhana.

He appreciated the efforts of office bearers of Bahawal Gymkhana in making the club more beautiful.

The governor said that Bahawal Gymkhana was a useful recreational facility for the people of the area.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Zaheer Anwar Jappa briefing the governor told that the funds of the gymkhana had been used transparently and all office bearers had performed their duties with dedication.

Commissioner Bahawalpur, Dr Ehtesham Anwar, General Secretary Ejaz Nazim and others were also present on the occasion.

