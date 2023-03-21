UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Visits Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri's Shrine

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman visits Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri's shrine

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman visited the shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh Hazrat Ali Hajveri on Tuesday and laid a wreath at the grave of the 11th century Sufi saint, who played a formative role in the spread of Islam in the Subcontinent

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman visited the shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh Hazrat Ali Hajveri on Tuesday and laid a wreath at the grave of the 11th century Sufi saint, who played a formative role in the spread of islam in the Subcontinent.

The governor offered Fateha and prayed for development, prosperity and stability of the country.

Secretary Auqaf & Religious Affairs Department Punjab Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari and Pir Syed Nazim Hussain Shah accompanied the governor during the visit.

Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said that Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh gave the message of love, peace and tolerance, adding that Islam and humanity could be served in a better way by following the teachings of Hazrat Ali Hajveri. He said that teachings of the saint were a guideline for the Muslims. He also distributed ration bags under Ramazan package among the needy at the shrine.

Related Topics

Century Governor Punjab Visit Muslim Love

Recent Stories

Dubai International Chamber&#039;s New Horizons Tr ..

Dubai International Chamber&#039;s New Horizons Trade Mission concludes in Kyrgy ..

17 minutes ago
 Moscow on UK Plans to Send Shells With Depleted Ur ..

Moscow on UK Plans to Send Shells With Depleted Uranium to Kiev: Yugoslavia Scen ..

27 minutes ago
 Moscow Supports Chinese Yuan Use in Settlements Wi ..

Moscow Supports Chinese Yuan Use in Settlements With Asian, Latin American State ..

27 minutes ago
 Russian Products to Be Presented at Vietnam Expo f ..

Russian Products to Be Presented at Vietnam Expo for 1st Time - Russian Export C ..

27 minutes ago
 US Denies Russia Intercepted Bombers Over Baltic S ..

US Denies Russia Intercepted Bombers Over Baltic Sea, Flights Stayed in Estonia ..

27 minutes ago
 Russia Expects Growth of Food Exports to China - P ..

Russia Expects Growth of Food Exports to China - Putin

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.