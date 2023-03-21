Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman visited the shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh Hazrat Ali Hajveri on Tuesday and laid a wreath at the grave of the 11th century Sufi saint, who played a formative role in the spread of Islam in the Subcontinent

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman visited the shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh Hazrat Ali Hajveri on Tuesday and laid a wreath at the grave of the 11th century Sufi saint, who played a formative role in the spread of islam in the Subcontinent.

The governor offered Fateha and prayed for development, prosperity and stability of the country.

Secretary Auqaf & Religious Affairs Department Punjab Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari and Pir Syed Nazim Hussain Shah accompanied the governor during the visit.

Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said that Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh gave the message of love, peace and tolerance, adding that Islam and humanity could be served in a better way by following the teachings of Hazrat Ali Hajveri. He said that teachings of the saint were a guideline for the Muslims. He also distributed ration bags under Ramazan package among the needy at the shrine.