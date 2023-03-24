Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman for collective efforts for TB free Pakistan

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman said that we all have to work together to achieve a tuberculosis-free Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman said that we all have to work together to achieve a tuberculosis-free Pakistan.

Talking to a delegation of health professionals working for TB control in Pakistan during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said that every year March 24 is celebrated as World TB Day all over the world.

Governor Punjab said purpose of the World TB Day is to raise awareness about TB and efforts to end the global epidemic, adding that Pakistan is still far behind in achieving the global target of becoming free of TB epidemic by 2035, and it is necessary to make concerted efforts to achieve it.

Governor Punjab said as the chancellor, he has given instructions to the health universities to work in the field of family medicine .

He appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Lions Youth Council, Punjab Government's TB Control Program to eradicate TB in the province.

Governor Punjab also assured that he will provide all possible support for this noble cause.

Director Health Services Punjab Dr Yadullah said that under the TB Control Program there are clinics in DHQs, THQs and Rural Health Centers across Punjab where free treatment and medicines are being provided to TB patients.

On this occasion, Director PLYC Dr. Obaidullah, Director Health Services Punjab Dr. Yadullah Ali, Chief Operating Officer Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr. Mushtaq Sulehriya and Executive Director Pakistan Lions Youth Council Dr. Qaiser Javed, Principal Nishtar Medical College Multan, Dr. Rashid Qamar. Rao and others were present. At the end of the ceremony, Governor Punjab also distributed shields to the health professionals for rendering significant services to control tuberculosis.