Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman terms technical education key to success

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 09:04 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said technical education and training are the key to success in today's information and digital technology era and only technically advance nations can progress.

During a visit of the Luban workshop established in collaboration with China at the TEVTA Secretariat here on Friday, he said the Luban workshop is providing technical skills to the youth, which will make many families economically strong and prosperous.

Secretary Industries Punjab Asadullah Faiz, Chief Operating Officer, Ahmed Khawar Shahzad, and Senior Director General (DG) TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana were present on this occasion.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the number of students in the workshop should be increased so that more students can get technical training.

He said that technical education is the reliable source of human development and the guarantor of national prosperity.

He said Technical and Vocational Education Training Authority (TEVTA) should provide employment opportunities to the under training students by strengthening the links with the industry.

The Governor further said seven consortiums have been formed in the universities, one of which is on science and information technology and its aim is to strengthen the linkages between academia and industry. He also interacted with the young students receiving training at the workshop.

Senior DG TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana briefed Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on the performance of the institution.

