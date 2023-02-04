UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman Condemns Human Rights Violations Against Hapless Kashmiris

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that violation of human rights and atrocities against the hapless Kashmiri people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are a matter of concern for the whole world

In a message on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day on Saturday, he said entire nation stands in unison on expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people on the occasion of the Kashmiri Solidarity Day.

'The United Nations (UN) and International Human Rights Organizations have failed to resolve the Kashmir issue through the UN resolutions for several decades', the governor said.

He noted that on August 5, 2019, the Modi government took a heinous step to deprive the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir of their right to self-determination by abrogating the provisions of Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution which is condemned by the entire Muslim Ummah including Pakistan.

Balighur Rehman said silence of the international institutions and the United Nations on the violation of the basic human rights of the oppressed Kashmiris is a question mark.

'India, despite all its atrocities, should know that the struggle and unparalleled sacrifices of Kashmiris for freedom will bear fruit and they will see the sun of freedom', Governor Punjab added.

