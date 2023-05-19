UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman Condemns Suicide Attack Against JI Chief Convoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has strongly condemned the suicide attack against Amir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq convoy in Zhob, Quetta

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has strongly condemned the suicide attack against Amir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq convoy in Zhob, Quetta.

In a message issued here on Friday, Governor Punjab thanked Allah Almighty as JI Chief Sirajul Haq remained unharmed in the dastardly suicide attack as his convoy entered Zhob.

He said that anti-state elements want to create instability in the country through terrorist activities.

The Governor Punjab expressed deep sense of sorrow over the death of a person in the blast while he prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the entire nation should be united and thwart nefarious designs of anti-state forces.

