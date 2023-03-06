Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman confers awards on minority women leaders

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that minority women leaders have been playing a positive role in the development of the country since the establishment of Pakistan.

Addressing 'Women Leadership Conference' at the Governor's House here on Monday, he said women play a pivotal role in the development of societies, adding that protection of women rights is joint responsibility of all segments of society.

The conference was held in connection with International Women Day 2023. Former Provincial Minister for Human Rights Ijaz Alam Augustine, Mehnaz Ijaz, Dr. Rubina Feroze Bhatti, Deputy Head of Mission DHM Hungarian Embassy Tivadar Takacs and Political Officer of the US embassy Kevin Chen were present on the occasion.

Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said it is a matter of pride that the women are well represented in every field of life in the country today. He said strict laws have been made in the country to prevent violence against women.

He said that there are severe punishments for harassing women while the Fair Representation of Women Act is also there to protect rights of women.

He said various measures, including allocation of quota in government jobs, have been taken to empower women and ensure their fair representation in every sector.

The Governor Punjab further said Women Ombudsman Department in Punjab is doing excellent job to protect rights of women.

Later, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presented meritorious shields to women leaders and other personalities associated with minorities for their outstanding services in the social sector.

Among the recipients of the shields were Mehnaz Ijaz, Rumana Bashir and Sister Zaif, besides General Secretary Faces Pakistan Barsila June, former Provincial Minister for Human Rights Ijaz Alam and Deputy Secretary Hungarian Embassy.