Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman eulogizes welfare work of charitable organizations

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the charitable organizations of Pakistan have rendered meritorious services in fighting epidemics and eradicating poverty in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the charitable organizations of Pakistan have rendered meritorious services in fighting epidemics and eradicating poverty in the country.

Addressing a charity event at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said Pakistan has a prominent position in the world in welfare work, adding that Edhi Ambulance Service is the largest voluntary ambulance network in the world.

The Governor Punjab said due to the cooperation of philanthropists, welfare projects for the less privileged and disadvantaged sections of the society are possible.

He appreciated the welfare work of charity organizations such as hand pumps for fresh water in Balochistan, services for flood victims and sending relief goods in quake hit areas of Turkey and Syria.

He said funds and relief materials were collected for the flood victims in the universities. He said that university volunteers and health teams and faculty members themselves reached the flood-affected areas.

Federal Tax Ombudsman Asif Mahmood Jah, Maulana Fazal Raheem, Khatib Jamia Ashrafia, Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University and a large number of philanthropists were present during the ceremony.