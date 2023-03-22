UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman Felicitates Nation On Pakistan Day

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman felicitates nation on Pakistan Day

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said the Pakistan Day reminds that nothing is impossible when nations dedicate themselves towards achievement of a goal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said the Pakistan Day reminds that nothing is impossible when nations dedicate themselves towards achievement of a goal.

In his message on the eve of March 23 (Pakistan Day) here on Wednesday, he said establishment of Pakistan in almost seven and a half years after the passage of Pakistan Resolution on March 23, 1940 shows the faith and determination of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the elders of Pakistan Muslim League and the people's passion and trust in them.

"Now we have to play our part to strengthen the country, so that Pakistan can play a significant role in the betterment for not only our future generations, but also the whole world. Let's forget mutual differences and think as one nation and play our role in the development of the country," the governor added.

