Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman Felicitates Newly Elected SCBA Office-bearers

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman felicitates newly elected SCBA office-bearers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has congratulated Barrister Shehzad Shaukat on his election as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

In a message issued here on Wednesday, he also congratulated the entire team of Independent Lawyers Group including Ahsan Bhoon, Azam Nazir Tarar for their great success and expressed hope that the elected members will play active role in the welfare of the lawyers' community and the supremacy of the constitution and law.

