Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for E-Rozgar centres at universities in Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2023 | 10:32 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has directed vice chancellors of all public and private sector universities to set up E-Rozgar centres in their respective universities.

In a letter to the Vice Chancellors and Chairman Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) here on Saturday, Governor Punjab has required to establish E-Rozgar Centres with the consultation of PITB, Virtual University and such universities that have already established E Rozgar centres under E-Rozgar scheme with success stories.

Punjab Governor said the students will get entrepreneurship opportunities from these E-Rozgar centres.

It should be noted that during a recent meeting regarding consortium on entrepreneurship under the chairmanship of Governor Punjab in which the vice-chancellors appreciated the E-Rozgar centres established in the universities for training the students in entrepreneurship and emphasized the need to establish them in other universities.

