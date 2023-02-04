UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman For Reformation Measures At Punjab Prisons

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2023 | 09:57 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the prisons should focus on the reformation of the prisoners during detention at the correction centers so that they leave as good human beings.

He expressed these views during a call on by Inspector General (IG) Prisons Punjab, Mubashir Ahmed Khan at the Governnor's House here on Saturday.

The IG Prisons Punjab briefed Governor Punjab on the measures taken by the department for the welfare of prisoners and facilities provided to the prisoners at the jails.

Governor Punjab said prisoners deserve basic human rights according to the law and instructed IG prisons to pay special attention to the reformation.

He further asked the IG prisons to ensure implementation of a comprehensive mechanism for redressal of the grievances of the relatives of the prisoners and the facilities given to them as per the law.

The IG (Prisons) Punjab Mubashir Ahmed Khan told Governor Punjab that separate jails were being constructed for women prisoners in Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi and these would be staffed by women.

The IG said that he had made his WhatsApp number public so that the relatives of the prisoners may contact him directly for redressal of their plaints.

The IG Prisons invited Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman to visit jails.

