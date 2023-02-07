Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for consensus on 'Charter of Economy'

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that consensus on the charter of economy is very important so that the continuity of policies is not disrupted by the change of governments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that consensus on the charter of economy is very important so that the continuity of policies is not disrupted by the change of governments.

Speaking at the two-day "Pakistan Chemical Expo 2023" at the Expo Center here on Tuesday, he said unless there is political stability, there will be no economic stability, adding that the country is suffering from economic problems as well as social problems. He said the government is facing many challenges and it is need of the hour to forge unity among our ranks and make joint efforts to steer the country out of turmoil.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman observed, "Terrorism is on the rise again and the mosque tragedy, that happened in Peshawar few days ago, has saddened the whole nation with sharp reminder of the APS tragedy." Pakistan Chemical Expo 202 is being held under the auspices of Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA).

The Punjab Governor said that considering the development opportunities in the chemical sector and the current economic situation of the country, it is necessary to take immediate steps to create conducive business environment for the chemical industry.

He said the expo is a timely and appropriate step in the right direction to highlight investment and trade opportunities in the chemical industry, adding that the exhibition will play an important role in introducing Pakistan's chemical industry to the international market and promote it globally.

He said it is heartening to see that Pakistan's chemical industry not only follows the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for the improvement of the environment, but has always been committed to them with a view to understanding its corporate social responsibility.

He said, "We need to take steps to introduce such chemicals that minimize the harmful effects on the environment." He expressed the hope that PCMA will further strengthen the relationship between the industry and the government and international level.

PCMA Chairman, Jai Kumar said that more than 100 industries related to the chemical sector and relevant departments of leading universities have set up their stalls in this expo and eminent scientists from more than 15 countries will share their latest research in the conference.

He said that raw materials have been imported from Saudi Arabia for the first time in Pakistani Currency through the platform of PCMA, adding that in order to truly benefit from the chemical sector, PCMA not only advocating long-term petrochemical complex projects, but also introducing bio-economy projects to take full advantage of the available resources.

He called upon the government to come up with a comprehensive and coordinated plan in consultation with all stakeholders including PCMA to formulate a chemical policy so as to remove the barriers to the development of the chemical industry, and take full advantage of the opportunities for growth in this industry.