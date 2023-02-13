UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman For Expanding Bilateral Trade With Sri Lanka

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 09:25 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said Pakistan and Sri Lanka have cordial relations and existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries can be further expanded.

Talking to a delegation of Sri Lanka - Lahore Business Council, led by Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka, Yasin Joya, during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Monday, he said Sri Lankan students are studying in the universities of Pakistan and there are vast possibilities of cooperation between the two countries in education, health and social sectors. The Governor Punjab appreciated the Sri Lanka Lahore Business Council and Giving Sight Foundation Sri Lanka for helping in providing human eye corneas to the citizens of Pakistan.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade and other fields.

The delegation proposed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the hospitals of South Punjab to provide human eye cornea for human eye transplantation. The delegation said that the purpose of the MoU is to give access to the facilities of eye corneal transplant to the local people there. The Governor Punjab appreciated the proposal of the delegation and assured efforts for its implementation.

The delegation included Syed Munir Gillani Convener Media Committee, Ahmad Lone, Convener Foreign Affairs Committee, Sadiq Sabir, Convener Tourism Committee, Asim Zafar Convener Sri Lankan Students Welfare Committee, Agha Nair Latif Advocate Supreme Court Convener Trade Promotion Committee and Zulqarnain Yasin Secretary Sri Lanka Lahore Business Council.

