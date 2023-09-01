Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for saving youth from drugs

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that youth is the most valuable asset and they must be protected against drugs and narcotics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that youth is the most valuable asset and they must be protected against drugs and narcotics.

Chairing a meeting regarding Consortium on Drugs and Narcotics at universities here at the Governor's House here on Friday, he directed vice-chancellors and rectors of public and private sector universities to take steps in light of the decisions taken in the meeting and implement recommendations of the consortium in letter and spirit for prevention of drug abuse in the premises of the universities.

The proceedings of the previous meetings of the consortium and recommendations for the future were finalized in the meeting.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said it is very important to provide a favourable educational environment to the young generation.

He said that vice-chancellors should take strict measures to prevent the use of drugs in universities. He said that the Vice Chancellors should strive to create an environment for their students, staff, and faculty that is free from drug use.

He said that the Vice Chancellors should take measures to provide a safe, healthy and conducive academic environment to the students, teachers and other employees of the University.

The Governor Punjab directed that vice chancellors should ensure the establishment of anti-drug and tobacco committee under Drug and Narcotics Consortium in universities. He said that the university security staff should maintain close liaison with the law enforcement agencies to prevent the supply of drugs in the universities.

The Governor Punjab emphasized that the World Anti-Drugs and Narcotics Days, which highlight the harmful effects of drugs and tobacco, should be observed in all the universities. He said awareness campaigns should be launched on social media through organizing and undertaking various activities such as dramas, documentaries, competitions, and short films. He also directed to establish student counselling centres for the students at the campuses of the universities.