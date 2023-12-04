Open Menu

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman For Equipping Youth With Technical Education

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2023 | 07:59 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman here on Monday said that youth were a valuable asset to our country and investing in them was pivotal for development and prosperity. It is the need of the hour to equip the young generation with technical education, he said and added that technical education was a source to achieve the goals of national production and development.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the Advanced IT Lab in the Government Technical Training Institute of Bahawalpur which was established with the cooperation of China. The Governor said that the journey of national development can only be paced up with the supremacy of the constitution and rule of law.

He said the previous government had pushed the youth into the darkness of despair during its four years tenure. He said the societies progress when merit prevails.

Chairman TEVTA Brigadier (Retd) Mohammad Sajid Khokhar, Director General Operations TEVTA Aamir Aziz, Vice Chancellor the Islamia University Professor Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtsham Anwar, RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa and others were also present on the occasion.

