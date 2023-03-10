UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman Hails China For Unconditional Support In All Sectors

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2023 | 10:02 PM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that China is a time tested and trusted friend of Pakistan and has always supported in difficult time

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that China is a time tested and trusted friend of Pakistan and has always supported in difficult time.

Talking to a delegation from Chinese Solar company Yingli Solar during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said China played a key role in bringing Pakistan out of the worst energy crisis in 2013.

The delegation was led by General Manager Sales, Yingli Solar Allen Geng while Director, University of Lahore Abu Zar Ghaffari accompanied the delegation.

The Governor Punjab said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer for the economic and social development of the region, adding that it was unfortunate that work on this important project of economic and social development was stalled during the previous regime.

Mr. Rehman said the government is determined to take forward the CPEC project again in an effective manner.

The Governor Punjab appreciated the Chinese company for shifting the President's House on solar energy in 2013. He also invited the Chinese company to work on the plan of installing solar system at the Governor's House.

He said there are vast opportunities for investment in various sectors in Pakistan, adding that the use of solar energy is the need of the hour to tackle energy crisis, and environmental pollution.

