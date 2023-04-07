Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman Hails WHO Role In Eradicating Disease

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman hails WHO role in eradicating disease

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that health is of fundamental importance in human lives and the World Health Organization (WHO) is playing an important role in creating awareness on health issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that health is of fundamental importance in human lives and the World Health Organization (WHO) is playing an important role in creating awareness on health issues.

Addressing a seminar in connection with the World Health Day at the Governor's House here on Friday, he urged all the stakeholders and policy makers to come together to formulate policies to solve health problems on World Health Day.

The seminar was held under the auspices of General Cadre Doctors Association and Young Nurses Association and it was attended by Punjab Health Minister Jamal Nasir, Principal Ameerud Din Medical College Dr. Saeed Elahi, Vice Chancellor (VC) King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Prof. Farid Zafar, Ayaz Mehmood, and a large number of people associated with the medical field.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said every few years the world faces a new epidemic, adding that this can be overcome only by working together.

The Governor Punjab said, "World Health Day helps us to solve serious health problems and thus plays an important role in spreading awareness and strategies to prevent diseases as well as epidemics.

" He said the Covid-19 pandemic badly affected the economy over the past few years, adding, "The way our doctors and medical staff performed their services day and night during Covid are commendable. He said that he pays tributes to the doctors, nurses and paramedics who sacrificed their lives during the Covid pandemic.

The ceremony was attended by doctors and health professionals from various teaching hospitals including World Health Organization, University of Health Sciences, King Edward Medical University, General Cadre Doctors Association, PMA, Family Physicians, Nursing Association and Health Professional Staff.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman gave shields to Prof. Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, Prof. Farid Zafar, Punjab Health Minister Jamal Nasir and Dr. Masood Sheikh President General Cadre Doctors Association in recognition of their services in the health sector.

Related Topics

World Governor Punjab Young Nasir Family All From

Recent Stories

CCPO listens to 1,715 policemen in orderly rooms

CCPO listens to 1,715 policemen in orderly rooms

6 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks FIRs details ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks FIRs details against Murad Saeed

6 minutes ago
 United States Agency for International Development ..

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Lahore hosts Iftar d ..

10 minutes ago
 IOM Urges Financial Aid for Turkey's Health System ..

IOM Urges Financial Aid for Turkey's Health System to Cope With Earthquakes' Aft ..

10 minutes ago
 Romanian Farmers Block Roads to Protest Ukrainian ..

Romanian Farmers Block Roads to Protest Ukrainian Grain Imports - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Lebanese Forces Ready to Counter Any Aggression - ..

Lebanese Forces Ready to Counter Any Aggression - Lebanese Defense Minister Maur ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.