Open Menu

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman Hails Bilateral Relations With Netherlands

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman hails bilateral relations with Netherlands

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has hailed the diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has hailed the diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and Pakistan.

Speaking at a solemn ceremony to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries at the Lahore Fort here on Friday, he said Pakistan appreciates Netherlands' cooperation in political, economic, climate change, education, culture, and multilateral fora.

Ambassador of Netherlands to Pakistan, Henny de Vries, Honorary Consul of Netherlands Asma Hamid, former Federal Minister Khurshid Kasuri, Tahir Khalil Sindhu, former governor Shahid Hamid and other distinguished guests were present in the ceremony.

Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that Pakistan attaches great importance to bilateral relations with the Netherlands, adding that both countries stood by each other in testing times.

"Pakistan had helped the people of the Netherlands in the floods of 1953," adding that Pakistan values the Dutch humanitarian and technical assistance after different natural disasters, including the last floods of 2022. He said, economic and trade cooperation between the two countries is increasing.

The Governor Punjab said the Netherlands is the second largest export destination of Pakistani products in the European Union.

He further said the Netherlands is among the top ten countries to invest in Pakistan, while more than 60 Dutch companies are currently operating in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan has taken various initiatives with a view to boost foreign investment, including the establishment of the Special investment Facilitation Council. He added that Dutch investors can benefit from the facilities given to investors in the Special Investment Facilitation Council. The Governor Punjab further said that Pakistan wants to expand its cooperation with the Netherlands in the fields of education, water management, agriculture, dairy, and tourism. He said that more than 35,000 vibrant Pakistani community is living in the Netherlands. In recent years, many young professionals have availed the highly skilled migrant visas and contributed to the Dutch Knowledge Economy.

Ambassador of the Netherlands Henny de Vries and others also addressed the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Governor Education Punjab Water Agriculture European Union Young Netherlands From Top

Recent Stories

Photo exhibition to mark Pakistan-Netherland relat ..

Photo exhibition to mark Pakistan-Netherland relations anniversary inaugurated

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan squad announced for ACC U19 Asia Cup

Pakistan squad announced for ACC U19 Asia Cup

6 minutes ago
 Mayor takes up issue of unpaid salaries, pensions ..

Mayor takes up issue of unpaid salaries, pensions of HDA's staff with LG Ministe ..

6 minutes ago
 DIG directs SSPs to beef up security for culture d ..

DIG directs SSPs to beef up security for culture day celebrations

6 minutes ago
 CPO condoles over family killing in Dijkot

CPO condoles over family killing in Dijkot

6 minutes ago
 2950 criminals arrested during Nov

2950 criminals arrested during Nov

30 minutes ago
Stocks mixed tracking cooler inflation, weak growt ..

Stocks mixed tracking cooler inflation, weak growth

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visit ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visits Pakistan Pavilion at COP 28 ..

30 minutes ago
 PCB appoints Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikh ..

PCB appoints Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar as consultants

32 minutes ago
 Punjab launches historic prison health initiative ..

Punjab launches historic prison health initiative screening 52,000 inmates for A ..

30 minutes ago
 PM Youth Sill training program kicks off in Baloch ..

PM Youth Sill training program kicks off in Balochistan

30 minutes ago
 Free glucometer distributed among diabetic patient ..

Free glucometer distributed among diabetic patients at MTH

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan