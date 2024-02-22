Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman hosts hi-tea to visiting Dutch hockey club players

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 08:59 PM
Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Thursday hosted a hi-tea to the visiting players and officials of the Oldenzaal Hockey Club (OHC) ‘Bully’ and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Youth Pakistan teams at the Governor’s House here
The OHC Bully has been invited by the hockey Olympian Khawaja Muhammad Junaid to play three matches against the HEC Youth hockey team in Lahore and Islamabad. The hockey series has been dedicated to the Police Shuhada (martyrs).
The OHC Bully has been invited by the hockey Olympian Khawaja Muhammad Junaid to play three matches against the HEC Youth hockey team in Lahore and Islamabad. The hockey series has been dedicated to the Police Shuhada (martyrs).
Speaking on this occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said hockey is our national game and hockey players have had brought laurels to the country, expressing the hope that hockey will regain its lost position with dedicated efforts.
He said that hockey legends like Khawaja Junaid are the heroes of the nation who brought glory to the country through their outstanding performance in their respective sports.
He further said sports equipment of best quality is manufactured in Pakistan and the city of Sialkot is famous for manufacturing sports equipment. The Governor Punjab said that it is a matter of great pride for us that the high quality footballs produced in Sialkot were used in last year's FIFA World Cup.
The Governor Punjab said sports also help strengthen people to people and diplomatic ties between countries.
The visiting Dutch hockey players appreciated hospitality of the Pakistani people, adding that Pakistan is a beautiful country. The Dutch contingent was also shown round of the historic Governor’s House.
Chairman Khawaja Junaid Hockey academy Khawaja Muhammad Junaid, Manager OHC Bully Ton Langenhuisjen and Chef D Mission Tahir Qarar Shah thanked the Governor Punjab for his hospitality.
