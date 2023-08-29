Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman orders renaming of Bahawalpur zoo

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has directed concerned department to restore old name of Bahawalpur zoo and rename it as Sherbagh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has directed concerned department to restore old name of Bahawalpur zoo and rename it as Sherbagh.

During a briefing to the Governor Punjab on Jamia Masjid Al-Sadiq, Bahawalpur Zoo and the remains of ancient civilization Ganveriwala in Cholistan at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, he said the zoo should be equipped with state of the art facilities, new animals should be brought here, and the old animals should be well taken care of.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Ehtisham Anwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Jam Aftab, Secretary Tourism Asif Bilal Lodhi, Head of Archeology Islamia University Bahawalpur Dr. Khalil Ahmed, Secretary Auqaf Tahir Raza Bukhari, DG Wildlife Mubeen Elhi, Secretary Forest Mudassar Waheed Malik, Administrator Auqaf Bahawalpur Ghulam Abbas, Principal Secretary to Governor Nabeel Awan, Special Secretary to Governor Umar Saeed and DG Walled City Kamran Lashari attended the briefing.

The Governor Punjab further said that matters relating to ticketing, parking, living conditions of animals inside cages should be improved.

Baligjur Rehman directed to turn Sherbagh into a modern zoo with state of the art facilities.

It was also decided that the Lal Suhanra National Park Bahawalpur will also be improved.

It was further decided excavation work regarding discovery of Ganveriwala archeology in Cholistan will be started in October.

"By discovering ancient heritage and civilization buried in Cholistan more information can be found about the ancient Indus Valley Civilization," Balighur Rehman observed.

He expressed the hope that cities as big as Mohenjo-Daro and Harappa in the ancient Indus Valley Civilization can be discovered in Cholistan, adding, it will give Pakistan international recognition and also create opportunities for tourism.

The Governor Punjab said developing linkages between universities and archeology departments will give students an opportunity to learn and research more about ancient civilizations.

He further said that the improvement of trust (waqf) properties including Jamia Masjid-Al-Sadiq and Bostan-Aziz should be well taken care of. He instructed the concerned officers to increase the funding of Jamia Masjid Al-Sadiq and improve the maintenance of the mosque.

The Governor Punjab passed instructions regarding improvement and future plans of Masjid Bostan Aziz which was built by Hafeezur Rehman and handed over to the trust.