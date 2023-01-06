UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman Pays Tribute To CTD Officers Martyred In Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 08:32 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Friday paid tribute to the officers of Counter Terrorism Department, who were martyred in a firing incident by the terrorists near Khanewal recently.

In a statement issued here, he said, "Our law enforcement agencies and armed forces are rendering sacrifices in war against terrorism," adding that their blood would not go waste.

He said that along with the military and political leadership, the entire nation was on the same page in uprooting terrorism.

The governor prayed for the officers who were martyred in this incident of terrorism.

