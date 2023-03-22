Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman pays homage to martyred Brig Barki

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has paid rich homage to Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki who embraced martyrdom while fighting the terrorists near Angoor Ada area of Waziristan last night.

In a message issued here on Wednesday, he extended his condolences to the family members of martyred Brigadier Mustafa Kamal and prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant the highest rank in Jannah to the martyr.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the entire nation salutes the sacrifices made by Pakistan Army and security forces in the war against terrorists. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured security personnel in this incident.