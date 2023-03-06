Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman Punjab hails Saraiki culture

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that Punjab is the land of various cultures which add to its beauty and cultural heritage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that Punjab is the land of various cultures which add to its beauty and cultural heritage.

In a message on the eve of Saraiki Culture Day here on Monday, he said celebrating regional culture day not only gives awareness about the different cultures of the region, but also promotes brotherhood and unity.

The Governor Punjab said Saraiki culture and Saraiki language have a unique contribution in the fertile culture of Punjab.