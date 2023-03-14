UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman Reviews Proposals On Rice Seed Improvement

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 09:57 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presided over a meeting of Sub-Committee on Rice Seed to review suggestions regarding improvement of the rice seed at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, said that rice is important cash crop that earns country billions of foreign exchange besides meeting the country's nutritional requirements.

He said that all the stakeholders have to give special attention to the research on rice seed to increase rice production substantially and explore new markets to increase export of rice. The Governor Punjab said that modern research is needed to improve the quality of the seed to increase the export of rice so that the production of high quality rice in the country and its export can be boosted through joint efforts.

He said that he will play his role in conveying the recommendations of the Rice Seed Committee to the provincial and Federal governments to support the rice seed producers and rice exporters in the country.

Convener Sub Committee on Rice Seed Shahzad Ali Malik put forward the recommendations and said that private seed companies producing hybrid seeds of modern technology in the country should be allotted government land on easy terms for the cultivation of seeds.

He also demanded to simplify the rules and regulations related to breeding at the local level and also to provide interest-free loans for research and development of the institutions that produce seeds of modern technology at the local level.

He emphasized on providing the facility of conducting tests from at least three accredited laboratories.

Members of the Rice Seed Committee, representatives of the Agriculture University Faisalabad and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif (MNS) Agriculture University Multan were present in the meeting.

