Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman seeks mechanism to punish sexual harassment in universities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has asked vice chancellors of public and private sector universities to evolve a mechanism to report and respond incidents of sexual harassment.

In the letter issued here on Friday, inquiry committees should be notified in the light of relevant provisions of the Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2010 and the HEC policy on protection against sexual harassment in higher educational institutions.

In case, according to contents of the letter, these committees have already been notified, steps should be taken to make them proactive and efficient in disposal of such cases.

The Governor Punjab said all complaints of sexual harassment should be sent to these committees with instructions to complete the inquiry in 45 days as per the guidelines of the said policy and act.

He has directed to put in place an effective mechanism to report and respond to incidents of sexual harassment in universities.

According to the letter, it has been made mandatory to appoint a senior female faculty member as focal person in the universities. The letter emphasized that strict measures should be taken to prevent incidents of sexual harassment.

The letter further emphasized that it will be the responsibility of the university administration to make students fully aware of the code of conduct. It further said that it will be the responsibility of the concerned university to immediately address the complaint of sexual harassment by facilitating the complaint mechanism.

The Governor Punjab said all universities will be bound to make the monitoring system effective. He said that the policy and procedures of reporting such complaints must be publically and readily available to the people with urdu translation and, if possible, in other local languages.