Governor Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rehman urges people fight environmental pollution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Governor Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that environmental pollution and environmental changes including climate change and global warming are adversely affecting mankind

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that environmental pollution and environmental changes including climate change and global warming are adversely affecting mankind.

In a message on the occasion of World Environment Day here on Monday, he said everyone in the society needs to take eco-friendly steps to meet these challenges.

The Governor Punjab said according to this year's theme of World Environment Day, it is very important to spread awareness among the people about the pollution caused by plastic. He added that the use of plastic bags should be discouraged as they are harmful to the environment.

He said more plantations not only make the environment beautiful but also prevent floods, provide oxygen and reduce temperature. "We all have to play a role in making the planet safe from environmental pollution," he said.