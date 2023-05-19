Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman urges masses role in overcoming difficult times

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the masses should play their positive role and help government in overcoming the difficult times in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the masses should play their positive role and help government in overcoming the difficult times in the country.

Talking to the former Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Punjab Dr. Aslam Dogar during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said role of media, especially social media, is very important in this situation.

Dr. Aslam Dogar presented his book to the Governor Punjab during the meeting.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that moral education is very important in educational institutions.

He said the habit of book reading is on decline in the society, adding that inculcating habit of book reading among the people, especially the youth, is necessary for building a healthy and pragmatic society.

The Governor Punjab said that those nations, institutions and individuals who remember their ancestors and history make progress.

He said, "Our religion has emphasized the need to verify a news before sharing it", adding that he has always stressed the need of critical thinking among students and make research a part of their lives.

Dr. Aslam Dogar said it is commendable that special attention is being paid on the character building of the students in the universities on the direction of the Governor Punjab. He said the condition of libraries should be improved, adding that critical reading is the need of the hour to separate propaganda from facts.